Tia Mowry Says She Is 'OK' Starting Over Post-Divorce

Tia Mowry is embracing life post-divorce. The Sister,Sister star filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict last Fall after 14 years of marriage, two children, and more than 20 years together. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing. Since then, she's been open with fans via her social media pages, showing that she's living her best life despite this new chapter. She took to Instagram to post a video of her in camouflage rocking her new short hair cut and heels, captioning the video of her strutting down the street: "The fear of getting older and starting over with your career or a relationship is so common, but I am here to tell you that there is no need for that! You hear so many stories of people who reinvent themselves later in life or get their big break in their 40's, and yet we still have this visceral reaction to growing older. I believe that it is due to feeling like the pages in your book are coming to an end; however, each year is just a new chapter and adventure for you to embark on. Just know you can keep reinventing yourself 'til you are the best version of yourself!"

Mowry's divorce details were just made public. In court documents obtained by various media outlets, the former couple will share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, neither will pay alimony or child support, and Mowry will keep her $4 million home. Hardrict has since reportedly relocated to a home in Studio City, CA. Neither can introduce anyone they're dating to their minor children until they reach the six-month mark.

As for what led to the split, neither have spoken of one thing. Mowry hinted at simply outgrowing the relationship.

"I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness," she said in an interview on TODAY with Hoda Kotb & Jenna Biush. "I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else's happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family.

She added: "But at the end of the day, it's about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there's this awakening. And it's not easy. It's a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it."

The two have seemingly remained amicable, with Mowry saying Hardrict will always be family. They even spent the Christmas holiday together with their two children.