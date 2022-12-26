Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids

Despite the fact that they recently split, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict spent the holidays together. As PEOPLE reported, Mowry and Hardrict put on a united front for Christmas so that they could celebrate with their two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. In October, Mowry announced that she and Hardrict were splitting up after 14 years of marriage.

On Instagram, Mowry posted photos from her Christmas celebration with the family. In the snaps, she and Hardrict can be seen cuddling with their kids as they pose in front of the fireplace. Mowry captioned the post by noting how she and her estranged husband will always put their family first, writing, "Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

The Sister, Sister star previously opened up about how she would be spending the holidays with Hardrict while speaking with TMZ. In early December, she said that she was "excited" about spending time with Hardrict and their children for the Christmas season. She was then asked by the outlet if others should follow their lead when it comes to celebrating the holidays with an ex, to which Mowry replied, "Family is family, no matter what happens. So, we will always be family."

Mowry first opened up about her split from Hardrict in October. At the time, she shared a statement on Instagram to inform her fans that she and Hardrict would be going their separate ways. Her statement began, "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways." She continued, "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Over a month after she announced the split, Mowry opened up about her decision while on Today With Hoda and Jenna. Even though she noted how it's been a "hard journey," she also said that it's been "so, so worth it." As Mowry explained, following this major decision, she's focusing on her own happiness. The actor explained, "I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else's happiness. Making sure that everybody else is okay, meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it's about self-love. And when you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth, then all of a sudden, there's this awakening."