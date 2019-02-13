‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Dishes on Her Divorce From Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore addressed her divorce from Ryan Adams in a recent in-depth interview with Glamour.

Moore began seeing former Whiskeytown lead singer Adams a full decade ago. They got married in 2009, and finalized their divorce in June of 2016. Moore was not shy about the split in her interview, admitting that it it was “a very unhealthy situation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore was 24 years old when she married Adams. The relationship began around the same time that her mother left her father to be with a woman. She said that this was a big upheaval in her family, and the context seemed to play into her quick romance with Adams.

“I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own,” she explained. “Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person.”

Moore said that she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” in the time leading up to the divorce. The ordeal took a toll on her personal and professional lives, but when it was finally over, she said that she had a new a lease on life.

“I don’t feel guilty for it,” she said. “I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

Adams, nine years older than Moore, has been embroiled in a lot of public feuds over the years, mostly with other musicians and critics. He has developed a reputation for being difficult to work with, though both he and Moore described their divorce as amicable at the time.

Moore really sat down with Glamour to discuss the wild success of This Is Us, as well as her unofficial position as “America’s sweetheart.” She admitted that the image was not always accurate and not always helpful.

“I think those particular descriptors prevented me from finding momentum, work-wise, because people saw me in one light,” she said. “There’s more to who I am.”

The 34-year-old has been famous since she was 15, starting as a singer and transitioning quickly into acting as well. Now, as the lead on one of the most popular shows on television, she is grateful for every step she has taken.

“I’ve never been a part of something that means so much to the outside world,” Moore said. “It means just as much to all of us.”

Moore said that she is not only pleased by the show’s incredible success — but by the range it has allowed her express in her own abilities.

“This Is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies,” she said. “I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally.”