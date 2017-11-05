Watch: ‘This Is Us’ Star Connects With Late Grandmother on ‘Long Island Medium’

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is not only family oriented on her hit NBC TV series, but she is also pretty involved off-screen with her own.

In an upcoming episode of TLC‘s Long Island Medium, the 37-year-old got emotional in a reading with psychic-medium Theresa Caputo as she revealed her late grandmother was her “soul sister.”

“I knew that she was talking about my grandmother, because my grandmother and I were connected on such a deep level and we were soul sisters,” Metz says in the exclusive clip shared by Entertainment Tonight.

The 37-year-old actress also shared how she would visit her grandma, and the one thing that brought them closer together.

“She would send me cards all the time and we would always sign it ‘xoxo,’” she shares.

Metz also emotional talking about her grandother, whom she says she was the only one who called “grams.”

While it was a hard moment for the actress, she loved reconnecting with her grandma once again.

The new episodes of Long Island Medium will air on Monday nights on TLC. Check your local listings.