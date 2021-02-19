The Weeknd Gifted Super Bowl 2021 Ring in Honor of Halftime Performance

✖

The Weeknd delivered one of the most memorable performances for the Super Bowl halftime show, and now he's being gifted a game ring for it. While he may not have played in the game itself, he's still earned a custom diamond-studded bauble to remember his time there forever. The 31-year-old's ring features a massive marquise-cut diamond to represent the Lombardi Trophy, along with his "XO" logo in the center.

The gorgeous ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte according to PageSix. Outlining the center of the ring on one side is the final score of the game, 31-9, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a landslide. The score is accompanied by a football-shaped stone and the Super Bowl LV logo. To dress the other side is the Weeknd's name and the Pepsi Halftime Show logo, decorated with more diamonds in various cuts.

While it's typical for teams to custom design their own ring, the Bucs have yet to do so. Usually, teams dish out around $7,000 per ring, but it's probably safe to say that The Weeknd coughed up a little more for his personal touch.

There was a lot that was different this year regarding the Super Bowl. For starters, Tom Brady wasn't in a New England Patriots Uniform like he has been the last two decades. This year, he sported red and white as he went head-to-head with one of the youngest in the league, Patrick Mahomes. This was Mahomes second visit to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Just weeks after last year's big game, the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic and struck the nation unexpectedly. As a result, professional sporting events were forced to shut down and millions were instructed to stay home. With several thinking the pandemic would only last for a few months, nearly a year later, those in charge of this year's big game had to figure out a way to deliver fans what they had been looking forward to in the safest way possible. Only 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game physically, with 7,000 of those being frontline workers. Those who went, were all vaccinated ahead of time,as well.

Although most had to tune in via their televisions, football fans across the nation were still excited to see Brady go at it again. Many thought he wouldn't be able to reach the Super Bowl without his former head coach Bill Belichick, however, he proved his doubters wrong.