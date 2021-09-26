‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus’ Son With Helena Christensen Arrested for Assault

Mingus Reedus, the 21-year-old son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen, was arrested for allegedly striking a woman in New York City Friday night. Reedus was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting a 24-year-old woman on Mulberry and Grant Streets during the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy at about 10:15 p.m. ET Friday, police told the New York Daily News Saturday. Reedus’ parents have not commented on his arrest.

Reedus told the Daily News the woman he is accused of striking appeared drunk. He claimed her friends “swarmed” him when they met his group at the festival. He “threw his arm out” to protect himself, but hit the woman, he told the outlet. “It was instinct,” Reedus said. “I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group.”

Reedus, who is also a fashion model, said he was at the festival with his girlfriend and two other friends when the alleged victim and her friends pumped into them. “We didn’t think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling,” Reedus said. “We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend.”

According to Reedus, it was “very apparent that the woman and her friends were drunk and looked for a fight. When they reached the street corner, the girls “swarmed” him, with one pulling his hair and another throwing water at him, he told the Daily News. He then put one of his arms out, striking one of the women. The police quickly arrived on the scene and saw that one of the girls was hurt, Reedus said, adding that the police officers “refused to listen to the context.” Reedus’ “intention for that day was to mind my own business and play fair games,” he said.

The woman was taken to New York Downton Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police charged Reedus was misdemeanor assault and was given a desk appearance ticket. He has to be back in court in a few weeks.

Reedus is the eldest of Norman’s two children. The actor also has a daughter with actress Diane Kruger, and they announced their engagement in August. Norman dated Christensen from 1998 to 2003. Christensen later dated Interpol singer Paul Banks from 2008 to 2015. Reedus followed his mother into the modeling business, making his runway debut in 2017.