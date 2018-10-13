‘The Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan Shares First Look at Scott Wilson’s Season 9 Return

Lauren Cohan shared a tribute to her late Walking Dead co-star Scott Wilson on Monday as she prepares for the season premiere.

Cohan and Wilson played father-daughter duo Maggie and Hershel Greene for several years on the AMC drama. Maggie remains in the main cast to this day, while Hershel was tragically killed several seasons ago. However, Wilson was expected to reprise his role for a series of flashbacks this season, before the actor passed away himself earlier this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cohan commemorated her co-star with this adorable photo this week. They appeared to be on set, as Wilson wore a typical Hershel costume, and they stood in a hay-filled barn — not unlike the one that at the Greene family owned when they first took in Rick Grimes and his crew.

Cohan did not caption the photo, though fans took the liberty of doing so for her with a slew of heartfelt comments about Wilson and the Greene family. The post racked up heart emojis, thoughts and prayers.

“I hope you’re doing okay,” one fan wrote. “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

“He will surely be missed!” put in another.

“I hope the memories you have of Scott comfort you during this difficult time,” wrote a third fan. “He really loved you and I know you loved him.”

At the time of his death, Wilson had already completed filming on three new episodes of The Walking Dead, meaning that he will make at least some appearance in the new season. As a report by ComicBook.com pointed out, the outfits he and Cohan are wearing in her photo match those in a sneak peek at the new season, meaning that it was probably a recent photo from Wilson’s triumphant return to the show.

Wilson had returned along with several other former co-stars whose characters were deceased, including Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green). They are expected to appear in the emotional send-off for Andrew Lincoln, who plays the central hero Rick Grimes. Lincoln is leaving the show this season, and his departure is expected to be a major event. As some cast members past and present pointed out, having Wilson back on the show before his passing felt appropriate.

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

“The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family,” tweeted Khary Payton, who plays Eziekel on the show. “He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. And I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images