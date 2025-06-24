‘The Voice’ Coach Shares Health Update Following Breast Cancer Surgery

Jessie J is recovering after undergoing breast cancer surgery last week.

The Voice UK and Australia alum, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share photos and videos from her time in the hospital while reflecting on her breast cancer journey so far.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through,” the “Price Tag” singer wrote in the caption of the post, which included moments from before her surgery as well as after.

In one photo, Jessie’s partner, Chanan Colman, can be seen kissing her on the forehead as she lies in a hospital bed, while other videos show her and Colman’s 2-year-old son, Sky Safir, visiting his mom while she recovers. In another video, the “Bang Bang” artist holds up a canister filled with blood that had drained from her chest, which she jokingly said looked more like a “goji berry smoothie.”

“Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results,” Jessie continued in her caption. “Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine. Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!”

The English performer first shared that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer on June 3. “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early,” she explained on Instagram at the time. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

Jessie then joked that it was a “very dramatic way to get a boob job” and that she would “come back with massive tits and more music.”

In her caption, the performer wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”