‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Bella Thorne Over NSFW Photo Hack

After Bella Thorne revealed she was the victim of an attempted extortion scheme over her hacked nude photos, Whoopi Goldberg shared her less-than-sympathetic opinion on the situation on The View.

Over the weekend, the Thorne released her nude photos on Twitter, revealing a hacker was threatening to release them if she didn’t comply with their demands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“F— u and the power u think you have over me,” she wrote alongside the photos. “I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”

But when Goldberg discussed the alleged crime with co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on The View this week, she zeroed in on Thorne’s part of what happened, shaming her for taking the photos in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” she said on Monday’s show. “When they are hacking you, they are hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it and if you don’t know that in 2019, that is an issue. I’m sorry. Your age does not — you don’t get to do that. You don’t get to do it.”

Goldberg was quickly blasted for victim blaming Thorne, who responded with a letter and video soon after the segment made its rounds on social media.

“Dear Whoopi, I have loved you for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leak. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are a show talking to young girls.”

She added in her video through tears, “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, knowing everyone’s seen my s—. And I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself and I hope you’re happy. I really do.”

“I really hope you’re so f—ing happy because I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide,” the actress added. “So, you’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”

Standing her ground, Thorne concluded, “Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you and shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that.”

Photo credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images