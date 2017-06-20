‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Pregnant With Second Child

The View‘s Sara Haines had some exciting news to share Tuesday, revealing to her co-hosts and the audience that she is pregnant with her second child.

IT’S A GIRL! @sarahaines announces she’s expecting a baby girl! Congratulations to Sara and her husband Max! 👶 pic.twitter.com/9kK9GvJ2SV — The View (@TheView) June 20, 2017

Host Whoppi Goldberg started off the show’s “Hot Topics” segment by saying that someone in the audience had some big news to share before Haines revealed that it was, in fact, she who had the news.

Haines was quickly congratulated by her co-hosts before she revealed even more news.

“You guys want to know what I’m having? It’s a girl! It’s a girl!” she said before getting doused with pink silly string. “You guys knew. I’ve been having a rough time so I’ve had like crackers brought out to me and ginger ale.”

She added, “To anyone that’s been in the studio audience, you probably could have picked up on it as well.”

Haines is already mom to 15-month-old son Alec with husband Max Shifrin, and the host added that she’s thrilled to be having a girl.

“I was so excited, so excited,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to it because I grew up with—I have a brother but I had two sisters. I think I’ll get the female experience way more than the little boy experience.”