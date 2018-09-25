‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Pays Tribute to Late Father John 1 Month After His Death

The View co-host Meghan McCain paid tribute to her late father, Sen. John McCain, almost a month after his death, with a poignant Instagram post.

McCain shared a photo of herself with her father on a park bench overlooking the Arizona desert in Cornville. “1 month tomorrow. I love you,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sen. McCain died on Aug. 25 at age 81. The Arizona Republican was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2017 and died the day after his family said he would no longer receive treatment.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” McCain, 33, wrote in a statement published the day of her father’s death. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to Life. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

McCain later gave a well-received eulogy for her father at a Washington, D.C. memorial service in his honor on Sept. 1.

“The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful, confident, secure,” McCain said of her father’s impact on the country. “She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great. That fervent faith, that proven devotion, that abiding love, that is what drove my father from the fiery skies above the Red River delta to the brink of the presidency itself.”

In the end, McCain told mourners, “As much as I hate to see him go, I do know how it ended. I know that on the afternoon of August 25th in front of Oak Creek in Cornville, Arizona, surrounded by the family he loved so much, an old man shook off the scars of battle one last time and arose a new man to pilot one last flight up and up and up, busting clouds left and right, straight on through to the kingdom of heaven. And he slipped the earthly bonds, put out his hand, and touched the face of God.”

Since her father’s death, McCain has shared a few other tributes to her father on Instagram. She has not returned to The View yet. CNN host S.E. Cupp, a close friend of McCain’s, said she is still “working though it.”

“She’s okay. She’s still working through it,” Cupp told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. “She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all. It’s been really, really hard on her.”

New episodes of The View air weekends at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty Images