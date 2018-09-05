‘The View’ Hosts Send Meghan McCain Love Following Her Eulogy at John McCain’s Funeral

Meghan McCain received messages of love and support from The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman after McCain spoke at her father Sen. John McCain’s funeral in Washington, D.C. Saturday morning.

“Yes [Meghan],” Hostin simply wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“The very best of this country was represented at John McCain’s funeral. Love of family, country, and a commitment to service. We are all on the same team, and we are all human. So much love to the McCain family, my beautiful friend [Meghan McCain] made her dad so proud today,” Huntsman, a former Fox News anchor who is joining The View this season, wrote on Twitter.

During McCain’s eulogy at the National Cathedral, she took some jabs at President Donald Trump, even referencing the president’s campaign slogan.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” McCain said. The comment was met with applause from mourners, a rare occurrence at a funeral.

McCain also spent part of her speech paying tribute to John McCain as a loving parent, not just as a statesman or a war hero.

“I am here before you today to say the words I have never wanted to say. We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” McCain said, reports CBS News. “The best of John McCain, the greatest of his titles, and the most important of his roles was as a father. John McCain was defined by love.”

Sen. John McCain died last weekend at age 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. After his death, McCain’s The View co-hosts remembered the times the Senator visited the set and sent their condolences to McCain.

“An honor and a pleasure to know Senator McCain. My condolences to the McCain family and to my dear friend [Meghan McCain]. I am in prayer for you,” Hostin wrote on Aug. 25.

“We have lost someone who was a voice of reason and truth. A hero. He will be sorely missed. RIP, John McCain,” Joe Behar wrote.

“Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best,” Whoopi Goldberg tweeted. “What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend [Meghan McCain]…from all my family, much love.”

Season 22 of The View returns on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on ABC. It has been reported that McCain will skip the season premiere.

“We are taking our cues from Meghan, and her View family is ready to welcome her home as soon as she is ready,” ABC said in a statement.

Photo credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images