'The View' Creator Bill Geddie Dead at 68

TV producer Bill Geddie, who created The View, has died. He was 68. Deadline reports that Geddie's cause of death was due to coronary-related factors. In a statement, Geddie's family shared the news and offered a beautiful memorial to their late patriarch.

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even bigger than life husband and dad," the family statement began. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well – screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"

My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68. Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host. He told me after an audition for The View “you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can.” 💔 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) July 21, 2023

"He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance," the statement added. "He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example. The small things made him happy too. He enjoyed a great game of golf, his peppermint ice cream, and relaxing with a Bombay gin on the rocks with jalapeno & garlic stuffed olives. We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives."

Originally from Texas, Geddie was a longtime collaborator of Barbra Walters, having also produced many of her television specials. After creating The View with Walters in 1997, Geddie served as the show's original executive producer until his exit in 2014. He also worked alongside Walters — who died in 2022 — on her BarWall Prods. company for 25 years.

Following the news of Geddie's passing, The View panelist Joy Behar — who is the only original co-host still with the show — took to Twitter to pay homage to her late friend and former boss. "We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie. As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I'm forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER.'"