‘The Talk’ Co-Host Marie Osmond and Brother Donny End 11-Year Las Vegas Residency in Emotional Fashion

After 11 years, siblings Marie Osmond and Donny Osmond are finally leaving Las Vegas. The two ended their marathon residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas Saturday night with an emotional performance. The two struggled to keep the emotions in check while performing their beloved hits. The concert ended with a duet of “May Tomorrow Be A Perfect Day.” Before the song began, Donny told Marie, “I don’t know how I’m going to get through this.”

“I’m gonna miss you guys the most,” Marie told the backing band, reports PEOPLE. She then turned to Donny, “He can say all he wants about the crew and everything else, but I’m going to miss you. I love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m going to miss you, too,” Donny said.

Marie had her wit ready though, joking, “I’ll see you at Christmas.”

Most of Marie’s The Talk co-hosts were in the audience, reports The Las Vegas Journal-Review. Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba were there, with Sharon Osbourne the only one missing. The theater was packed though, with almost 800 people there to see the send off. Debbie Gibson was the opening act.

The Talk production team was there to film highlights for an upcoming episode.

“I’ve experienced some of my highest highs and some of my lowest lows while performing these 11 years at the Flamingo,” Marie wrote in a text to the Review-Journal. “I can honestly say I got through all of them because of the incredible community here in Vegas and because of all of our wonderful fans. I will miss you all tremendously! I’m a little bit country and a whole lot of Vegas.”

While Marie will go back to The Talk, Donny is planning a 2020 tour to support his upcoming album.

Donny previously told the Review-Journal he will miss their show, which developed into a Las Vegas institution. One thing he will really miss is seeing his name and his sister’s on the Vegas Strip.

“After 11 years, going to hurt not seeing that up there,” Osmond said with a laugh in October. “Whenever I have bad day, I just walk outside and feel better! Get your picture on a building! It fixes everything!”

After Marie appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2007, the siblings signed on for a residency at the Flamingo Hotel. It was originally supposed to last only a few months, but the show became so popular that they continued signing contract extensions. In March, Donny announced the show would end this fall on Good Morning America, but said they would still perform together.

“We have been through so much the last 11 years. Her particularly,” Donny said on GMA. “And she gets on stage and she’s such a professional. She does a great job. I’m gonna miss this a lot.”

“I have been through a lot but he’s been my rock,” Marie added. “I went through a terrible divorce here … and a terrorist custody battle … and I lost a child here.”

Marie began appearing on The Talk as a regular fill-in guest host in 2013. In September, she joined full time after Sara Gilbert left.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images