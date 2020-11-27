'The Talk' Alum Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo of Her Son Brandon in Honor of His 24th Birthday

Marie Osmond took to social media recently to celebrate her son Brandon's 24th birthday. Osmond is rather private when it comes to sharing photos of her family, so this was a rare post for fans. "Happy birthday to our incredible son Brandon. I love you sooooo much, honey, and so proud of how hard you work and the good man you are!!!! There is not a kinder soul on this planet, and I am so blessed to be your mama," she captioned the sweet post.

In the photo, Brandon is rocking long pink hair and a nose ring. Fans couldn't help but send their love and birthday wishes for the 24-year-old as well, with one writing, "Happy Birthday to your son [celebration emojies] (and a man that can rock pink hair!!! [pink heart emoji)." Someone else said, "Still those beautiful eyes. Happy Birthday." In fact, several commented on how beautiful his eyes are.

Osmond is the mother to several children including, Jessica, 32; Rachael, 30; Brianna, 23; Matthew, 21; Abigail, 18 and late son Michael, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Blosil. She is also the mom to Stephen, 37, whom she shares with current and longtime husband, Steve Craig. While she's had decades of success in Hollywood, she admits that nothing compares to being a mom.

"Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive form being a mother to my eight children and [a] grandma," she told Closer Weekly. She went on to say that she has been able to "experience things" she "never" would have been able to if she had not become a mom. "I didn't really have a childhood — my life has not been normal," she confessed.

When she lost her some Michael in 2010 who died by suicide, she said that even then, she refused to look at the negative, instead of focusing on the positive. Now that her kids are grown, she says she relates a lot to her mother. "She said, 'You know that you are successful when you can honestly say that you are a happy grandma.' That means that your children love you, that you have put family first and that your grandbabies love you. I can say that I am a happy mother and a happy grandma."