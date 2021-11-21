The Royal Family Threatens BBC Boycott Over Upcoming Prince Harry and Prince William Documentary

The ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has been the subject of a lot of public interest, and the Royal Family is attempting to quash the latest round of speculation. The Daily Beast reports that The Princes and the Press, a two-part documentary about the alleged smear campaign the princes waged against each other, is due to air on BBC Two on Monday and Tuesday nights, and the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William are threatening a “tri-household boycott” of the BBC as a response.

According to reports, The Princes and the Press further explores the claimed that Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie put forth that Prince William and his team planted the rumor to the press that Prince Harry was struggling with his mental health after the interview with Meghan Markle where she tearfully stated that “not many people have asked If I’m ok,” implying that the Royal Family was unconcerned with the Intense scrutiny from the press and the public that she was facing.

The Royal Family is citing the fact that they were not allowed to screen the documentary in advance of its release, which does not give them the time to come up with rebuttals to the potentially damaging reveals. The Mail on Sunday claims that this upcoming documentary has caused “upset” at Windsor Castle, and “the households are all united in thinking this is not fair. No one at the palace has seen it.”

“You can’t make a documentary about royal journalism without mentioning briefings,” a source from the BBC told The Mail on Sunday, arguing that the documentary doesn’t breach any ethical guidelines. “It doesn’t point the finger at any individuals.” The BBC asserts that the documentary will give “context” to the brothers’ ongoing battles with the press and each other. The BBC is usually seen as a sympathetic ally for the Royal Family, so it will be interesting how this potential falling out will affect the media going forward.