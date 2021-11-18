Meghan Markle Recalls the Time She Snuck out to a Party With Prince Harry Before Their Relationship Went Public

Meghan Markle is dishing about her “final, fun night out” with now-husband Prince Harry before they went public with their romance in 2016. The Duchess of Sussex sat down Thursday for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, revealing that just days before Harry announced their relationship on Nov. 8 of that year, she and the royal hit the town in disguise.

The Duke of Sussex traveled with cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank to visit the Suits star in Toronto for Halloween, taking advantage of the costumed holiday to enjoy an anonymous night out at a post-apocalyptic theme party. “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” she explained.

Sporting “very bizarre” costumes that make them unrecognizable, Meghan and her now-husband were “able to just sort of have one final, fun night out,” she said. DeGeneres joked in response, “Now there are people who are at home going, ‘I was at that party.’”

Halloween now looks a little different for the couple, who married in 2018 and have gone on to welcome 2-year-old son Archie and 5-month-old daughter Lili into the family. Meghan opened up to DeGeneres about dressing up her two kids for this past Halloween, revealing Archie had a dinosaur costume he only wore for “about five minutes.” DeGeneres, who lives in the couple’s Montecito neighborhood, chimed in, “Not even five minutes. Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on.”

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” the mother-of-two said with a laugh, adding that Lili was dressed as a skunk “like Flower from Bambi.” Harry and Meghan relocated to California last year after taking a step back from their royal duties, and are now “just happy,” the Duchess shared.

Meghan’s interview with DeGeneres marks the first major TV interview the royal has done since her bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March, during which she alleged racism played a part in her decision to step back from the royal family.