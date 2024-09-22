Prince William's New 'Self Improvement' Efforts Bring Smiles Amid Family Strife

Prince William found a reason to smile amid all of the stress and strife the Royal Family has been dealing with in recent years. According to InTouch Weekly, the future king is absolutely tickled that people are taking a shine to his new beard.

The outlet notes that Kate Middleton is masterminding the "self-improvement" efforts, leaving the monarch feeling young, sexy, and ready to become a traditional-looking king when the time comes.

"William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has," a source told the outlet. "He'd have been wearing one for years now if it weren't for royal protocol. It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn't lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard. Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he's always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen."

Prince Harry has had a beard for quite a while at this point, actually pointing out how William was not allowed to keep his beard after returning from military service. "I wasn't allowed to keep my beard," the future king reportedly told his brother, as recounted in Harry's memoir. "Ah – there it was. After he'd come back from an assignment from Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."

Some of these policies that flourished under Queen Elizabeth have been reportedly "loosening" once King Charles took the throne. And with that, Prince William sees his chance.

"William is taking full advantage and growing out his beard," the source adds. "It's looking like he'll probably keep it there for a while. He might even grow it out thicker," the source added.

Next, you'll see Prince William and Prince Harry finally reconcile over their respective love of facial hair. The only thing left will be to call up Billy Gibbons for a jam session and pretend the world is going just fine.