Prince William Loses Major Ally

Prince William has lost one of his closest allies. The Prince of Wales’ right-hand-man, Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon, has stepped down as the future monarch’s royal equerry after four years of service, Dixon announcing his departure from the royal household in an emotional LinkedIn post on Nov. 29.

“I’ve had the most incredible opportunity to serve in a role that not only challenged me, but allowed me to grow, to learn, and to make meaningful contributions alongside a talented and passionate team,” Dixon wrote. “I am immensely grateful for the support, collaboration, and friendships formed during these last four years. It’s been a remarkable journey and I look forward to carrying the skills and insights I’ve gained into my next appointments.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Daily Mail, equerries are officers from one of the three branches of the Armed Forces who assist senior royals in their royal duties, including organizing and helping with public engagements, and arranging official diaries. The role dates back to the 16th century, and there are approximately six equerries working in the Royal Household at any given time. The appointment typically lasts around three years.

Dixon was appointed to the role of William’s equerry in 2020. During his service, he was not only by the Wales’ sides as William and his wife Kate Middleton transitioned to become the Prince and Princess of Wales, but also assisted in some milestone moments for the British royals, including the funerals of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the Coronation of King Charles III. In his departing message, Dixon said he was grateful for the opportunity to play “a small part” in those moments.

“There were engagements when our whole Household was involved, every single person, and there were times when I was quite rightly standing alone, calling the shots and backing the shots I’d taken,” Dixon continued. “It’s now time to swap the top hat and tails for ‘daily working rig’ once again, and it’s the right thing to do.”

Dixon added, “The aim of any military role should be to serve, lead and support your team, strive for success, then move onwards and upwards; I’m excited to do just that. I will be forever grateful to everyone who played their part alongside me in ‘Team Cambridge’ and ‘Team Wales’, and also to my superb principals. I wish you all fair winds and following seas.”

Amid Dixon’s departure and return to the Royal Navy, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds has been appointed William’s newest royal equerry, it was reported in September. Reynolds is a trained helicopter pilot who has served in the Royal Air Force.