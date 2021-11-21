Queen Elizabeth Surprises by Attending Major Royal Event Despite Health Problems

Queen Elizabeth found the strength to attend the double christening for the children of her two great-grandchildren Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall and their families. The Queen’s outing comes amid her recovery after recently sustaining a back sprain. It was unknown whether or not she’d attend after being forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaphdue to the injury and the decision to focus on her health.

Just last week, the 95-year-old warned that ‘none of us can slow the passage of time’ in a speech delivered by the Earl of Wessex after she failed to address the Church of England’s national assembly. It marked the first time in the Queen’s 69-year reign that she was unable to attend.

Thankfully, the monarch gave a heads up that she would be attending the christening. Princess Eugenie, 31, and Zara Tindall, 40, planned the event in celebration of their first-born sons. There were conflicting media reports however on whether or not the Queen would make it as many believed she was still recovering.

Per the Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie arrived with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The christening was held at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park for their baby, August Phillip, and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas.

Princess Eugenie donned a silk white dress with embroidery. She accessorized with a headband and blue pendant necklace. Jack took a note from his wife’s blue and donned a navy suit, crisp white shirt and light blue, patterned tie.

Zara Tindall chose a black ensemble and pearl earrings. She arrived to the venue in a black Range Rover with her husband Mike who arrived in a separate car.

Prior to the family affair, the Queen canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland. She spent the night at a local hospital to undergo ‘preliminary’ tests. Under doctor’s orders, she rested for the next few weeks following a busy schedule of appearances.

She also missed an in-person appearance at Cop26 in Glasgow. She did submit a video message in her absence. On Nov. 13, she missed the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Missing the christening was not an option for Her Majesty. Commentator Penny Junor told the Sun that the event was important. She said: “I’ve never heard of two royal babies being christened together like this. The Queen is very spiritual, a christening is a very important occasion for the head of the Church of England and being there will be of great importance to her,” adding, “‘She’s very fond of Zara and Mike, and Eugenie too.”