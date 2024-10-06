Prince William 'Thinks His Brother Is Stupid,' According to Brutal Report About Prince Harry Relationship

The divide between Prince William and Prince Harry might turn out to be one of the frostiest in regal history unless you want to count all the hijinks with the Hapsburgs. But here in modern times, the royal siblings have soured beyond repair, according to some onlookers.

According to InTouch Weekly, the future king reportedly feels his younger brother is far too stupid to maintain any royal duties. It's not the type of language one uses when they're looking to mend relations.

"William doesn't think Harry has the smarts to handle even a reduced role in the Firm," a source told the outlet. "In other words, he thinks his brother is stupid and foolishly adheres to bad advice...A lot of people around William think he can't handle the responsibilities of royal life."

William is also reportedly astonished that his brother can be easily manipulated by Meghan Markle, which is another salvo at the former actress by the British media landscape. The frosty relationship seemed to split after Harry's exit from royal life and departure to America.

"William wondered why his brother would burn bridges with his family and the opportunities royal life gave him and his wife to further the humanitarian causes they claim to support," the insider adds. "He came to the conclusion Harry is too dense to see the damage he's done."

One reason why this has been swirled up is due to Harry reportedly saying he'd be willing to perform royal duties on a part-time basis, but only if his brother apologizes. "William told pals Harry is daft in the head for even suggesting such a thing," the insider alleged. "It's not going to happen. Queen Elizabeth, rest her soul, already made it clear to Harry that there would be no half-and-half. It was either you're in or you're out."