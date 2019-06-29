‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Spotted out to Dinner With Ex-Stepdaughter Rumer Willis

In what most would consider an unexpected pairing, Ashton Kutcher was seen catching up with actress/singer Rumer Willis in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Willis is the daughter of Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore. Moore and Kutcher were married in September 2005, but Kutcher filed for divorce in December 2012, and it was finalized November 2013. Despite the couple splitting, it’s clear that Kutcher was around for some of the formative years of Willis’ life, and they remain in touch.

As photos published in the Daily Mail show, Kutcher, 41, and Willis, 30, waiting for a table at the Black Market Liquor Bar, which is located on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. The pair seemed happy as they caught up with one another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photos of Kutcher and Willis can be seen here at The Daily Mail.

Kutcher, who is currently sporting a mustache, was shown wearing Wrangler-brand blue jeans, a black sweater and a black baseball hat. Willis wore a cream-colored sweater, green pants, and some white Nikes. She accessorized with a cheetah-print fanny pack.

Both Willis and Kutcher has been busy as of late, so they surely had lots to chat about.

Willis made headlines as a competitor on The Masked Singer, the Fox reality competition where celebrities anonymously competed against one another in vocal gauntlets. Since then she said she has been focused on “self care,” as she noted in a May Instagram post.

“Self care has been on my mind a lot lately. Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself. It is so important to find ways each day to nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually,” she wrote. “For me it’s been eating well, taking lots of baths, allowing myself to release judgement when I need to rest and reading. Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small. I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you.

Be kind to yourself, let go of old stories and judgements, allow yourself to be exactly where you are.”

As for Kutcher, he’s prepping for the release of the final episodes of The Ranch, which will end after the final season is released on Netflix in two batches through early 2020.

“[The Ranch] is coming to an end, but not just yet,” he wrote alongside the news. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!”

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic