‘The Ranch’ Fans Are Excited for Sam Elliott’s ‘Old Town Road’ Doritos Super Bowl Ad

Doritos released a teaser trailer for its Super Bowl LIV spot three weeks before the big game and the response was almost immediate. The spot features The Ranch star Sam Elliott using his trademark voice to deliver the lyrics to Lil Nas X‘s surprise country hit “Old Town Road.” Following the teaser’s release on Friday, the spot was celebrated by Elliott’s longtime fans.

“I got the horses in the back, Horse tack is attached, Hat is matte black, Got the boots that’s black to match,” Elliott says, using his monotone voice in an unlikely way. “Ridin’ on a horse, You can whip your Porsche. I’ve been in the valley.”

Then, Elliott turns over to a fellow bar customer with a twisty mustache. “You ain’t been up off that porch, now… Can’t nobody tell me nothin,’” Elliott tells him.

“You can’t tell me nothin,’” Elliott then tells the bartender.

At the very end of the commercial, Doritos included the date for Super Bowl LIV, so clearly there will be more to this spot when it finally airs. The teaser is twice as long as the final commercial, which will only be 30 seconds during the game.

The spot is specifically for the Doritos Cool Ranch flavor. According to AdAge, this is the first time Doritos is highlighting the longtime favorite during the Super Bowl, as past spots have highlighted other flavors. Last week, the PepsiCo-owned brand announced the Cool Ranch flavor will be updated to include more Cool Ranch flavor.

The new spot was created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, which also worked on the Cheetos Super Bowl campaign this year.

Based on the response for the teaser, fans are going to love the new spot.

“Sam Elliot, [Lil Nas X] and Doritos. Yeah, I dig it…” one fan tweeted.

“Sam Elliot and [Doritos] just won the super bowl ad war!” another predicted on Twitter.

“It’s official, Sam Elliot is impervious to wrong,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “The man can literally say anything and make it sound intimidating. This is exhibit infinity.”

“Ten thousand years of human civilization and we finally did it boys,” another wrote.

“Sam Elliott reciting ‘Old Town Road’ like the bada— he is, is something I never knew i needed in my life,” one fan chimed in on YouTube.

“Well you’ve definitely piqued my interest,” another wrote. “Looking forward to the full thing. Lil Nas X definitely made something special and legendary with that song.”

Elliott and his famous voice have made more than 100 movies and TV shows. In 2019, he finally earned his first Oscar nomination for his supporting role as Bradley Cooper’s on-screen brother in A Star Is Born. He also plays Beau Bennett on Netflix’s The Ranch, which returns for its final season on Friday, Jan. 24.

Super Bowl LIV airs live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Fox Feb. 2.

Photo credit: Doritos/YouTube