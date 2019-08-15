‘The Ranch’ Actor Dax Shepard Clarifies ‘Addiction Issues’ in Message About Saving His Marriage

Dax Shepard is setting rumors straight about his “addiction issues,” joking about an upcoming tabloid publication in an Instagram post on Thursday. Shepard had posted an email with the subject line “Kristen Bell – request for comment for Life & Style,” referring to Shepard’s wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Aug 15, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

“Life & Style is preparing a story for publication on Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard,” the email began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sources tell Life & Style that Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax’s addiction issues, but that they’re very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work,” the message continued. “If you have any questions of wish to comment, please do so by 5 p.m. EST tomorrow, Thursday, August 15.”

In his caption, Shepard joked about the email’s contents and his marriage to Bell.

“DAMNIT! Who in the inner circled leaked?!” the father of two exclaimed. “I want names! My ‘addiction issues’ are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for 4 hours a week on my podcast!!! How dare you!!! Now if you will excuse me, I have a marriage to save…”

Actress Mae Whitman joked in the comments section that she was the one who had talked.

“I’m sorry deedee. I tried to drum up some drama for a little extra cash,” she wrote. “I thought I had the most secret most elite most lucrative scoop!!!!!!! I guess I’ll just have to tell them about the packets of honey peanut butter you used to keep under your sink or how you guys have a giant tub of extra cozy clothes just for guests in case they’re chilly or uncomf[ortable] #hotgoss #looselips #nutbutter.”

“In an unrelated story, Life+Style has raised the maximum age to work on their writing staff to 12,” cracked Justin Long. “Congrats to all those now eligible!”

Both Shepard and Bell have consistently been open about their marriage, recently telling PEOPLE that it takes a lot of work, but it’s worth it.

“We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we’re both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we’re pretty much opposites,” Shepard said.

“All these movies from the ’80s taught us that it’s love at first sight, and it is supposed to be easy and [that] all you have to do is find that person,” Bell added. “It took me a while to realize, ‘Oh, that was such a lie,’ because things that you work really, really, really hard for always yield the best results.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon