The Olsen Twins’ Net Worth Is Staggering

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first started working in Hollywood at 6 months old, embodying the iconic role of Michelle Tanner on Full House before becoming twinsation all their own with a string of movies and TV shows such as New York Minute, Switching Goals and How the West Was Fun.

They were bonafide A-list teens when they made a huge life change, deciding in 2004 to attend college at New York University, quite acting, and enter the fashion industry.

Now, years later, the Olsen twins are wildly successful, but this time away from the public eye as eccentric millionaire designers.

But how much are they worth, and what have they been up to in order to earn that massive amount of money? Keep scrolling for more info.

Fashion Icons

Even as kids, Mary-Kate and Ashley were well on their way to becoming fashion icons.



In 2007, Mary-Kate told W Magazine of an occasion in which she saw a girl wearing the same glasses she owned. “Ashley and I kind of giggled about it because they looked good,” Olsen said. “It could have gone the other direction, and we’d be thinking, What have we done to these people?”



In 2013, Mary-Kate opened up to Net-a-Porter on their lifetime of trendsetting.



“When we were younger, being in the public eye was almost part of our role and responsibility – to set the trends at that time or be ahead of fashion,” Mary-Kate said.

Building an empire

It would be a while before they turned that fashion acumen into a full-time job.

In 2005, Mary-Kate became the first of the twins to drop out of NYU. “I need to be able to go to yoga and work out and just read scripts and go on auditions, because that’s what makes me happy. You know? Like, papers don’t really make me happy,” she told W Magazine.

Instead of living the college life, she spent her time at the Dualstar offices, discussing business with the company’s CEO, Diane Reichenberger.

Ashley dropped out soon after her sister, and they decided to pursue work in fashion together. It was clearly a good decision. In 2007, the 21-year-old twins were ranked as the 11th-richest women in entertainment by Forbes. At the time, their company, Dualstar Entertainment Group, was selling $1 billion in their merchandise a year.

The Big Leagues

At only 23, the Olsen twins were invited to join the Council of Fashion Designers, making them the youngest designers ever to do so.

“Welcome to the elite special High Order of Fashion. You are one of us now,” CFDA president Diane Von Furstenberg told the new class of inductees at the time, who also included visionaries Alexander Wang and Jason Wu.

Net Worth

In 2018, Mary-Kate and Ashley have an estimated net worth of more than $400 million. Their fashion empire is worth an estimated $1 billion and they have been labeled as “America’s Next Billionaires” by Newsweek.

Awards and Achievements

The twins are also highly-awarded in the realm of acting and fashion.

In 2012, they won the award of Womenswear Designer of the Year for The Row. They are also the winners of the 2014 Accessories Designer of the Year for The Row.

As actors, the Olsen Twins have won four Young Artist Awards and two Kids’ Choice Awards. They have been nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

In 2012, they also won the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator of the Year Award.

Relationships

The notoriously private twins keep to themselves largely, but we do know a few things about their personal lives. In 2015, Mary-Kate married Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker and the brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Now a wife and step-mother, Mary-Kate has been embracing multiple sides of life.

“We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” she told The Edit.

In March 2017, Ashley and her boyfriend, financier Richard Sachs, called it quits after five months of dating.

“Ashley and Richard broke up,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”

The couple were first linked in October 2016. They took their romance public the following month while on a double date with Mary-Kate and her husband.

Staying Out of the Spotlight

There’s a reason the two stay so private, however.

“We’ve stayed quite sheltered,” Ashley told The Edit previously. Since leaving Hollywood behind, the twins have don’t have any form of public social media and keep their private lives very private.

In 2011, Mary-Kate explained why to Style. “We’ve spent our whole lives trying to not let people have that accessibility,” she said.

Recent appearances

The two do traditionally make an appearance at Hollywood’s “prom” — the Met Gala Ball. This year was no different.



The Gala’s them was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and the Olsens did not disappoint. One wore a flowing orange gown that obscured all of her features, dotted with bright yellow spots like suns. The other wore an elegant blue dress under a yellow fur coat, with two large amulets around her neck.

