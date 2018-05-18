‘The Neverending Story’ Star Noah Hathaway Accuses Ex-Girlfriend of Harassment

The Neverending Story star Noah Hathaway accused his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Medlin, of harassment and is asking for a temporary restraining order.

The 46-year-old Hathaway claims Medlin has harassed him, his family and friends, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two used to live together, but are no longer together. He claims the two got into several fights this year, most recently in April after she was drinking. She called him a “piece of s–,” and he locked himself in the bathroom to keep her from hurting him, he claims.

Hathaway said he called police, and she started banging on the door and yelling about him having guns. She also tried to tell police he was physically abusive while he was on the phone with police.

During another recent fight, Medlin kicked his dog and claimed she was pregnant. However, she wanted an abortion because she did not want a child “with a piece of s– like you.”

Hathaway wants Medlin ordered to be 100 yards away from him until a hearing scheduled for next month. He is also asking for his cell phone, passport, check book and the title to his car back.

Back in March, Hathaway told TMZ he is still dealing with a spinal injury he suffered over 30 years ago, during rehearsals for The Neverending Story. He said he has been “in and out” of hospitals since he was 12, after he had two lower vertebrae crushed by a horse before filming stated.

In a 2006 interview with Galactica.TV, Hathaway said The Neverending Story director Wolfgang Petersen had him do his own stunts, even though he was 12 years old at the time.

“Wolfgang Petersen was notorious for his actors doing their own stunts,” the actor recalled. “His actors are always getting hurt, because he wanted… Audiences are very savvy, you can cut away and show the back of somebody and show the stuntman doing their stunt. And everybody knows that, so he wants his actors to do as much as they can for the realism of the movie. Accident happen and actors aren’t stuntmen. That’s why they have stuntmen, because if someone gets hurt, they’re “expendable”. And some of the times, they’re just more careful… I just ended up paying.”

Hathaway’s bills reached $800,000, and his latest surgery put him $184,000 in debt. A neighbor helped set up a GoFundMe account to raise $200,000, with the remaining $16,000 going to his dog’s veterinarian for a cyst removal procedure.

Hathaway is best known for playing Atreyu in The Neverending Story. He later appeared in Troll and starred as Boxey on the original Battlestar Galactica.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Warner Bros.