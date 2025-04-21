‘The Matrix’ Legend and Rock Music Figure Dead at 67: RIP Kimble Rendall

Australian director, musician and writer Kimble Rendall has died. He was 67.

His death was announced by Melissa Hoyer on Facebook yesterday.

The director was best known for his second unit direction of many famous 2000s films, including the second and third Matrix movies, Casanova, Marvel’s Ghost Rider, and I, Robot.

Rendall also directed the 2000 slasher flick Cut, which starred Kylie Minogue and Molly Ringwald.

As a musician, Rendall was known for being a founding member of Australian rock bands the XL Capris and the Hoodoo Gurus. The Hoodoo Gurus went on to achieve nationwide success after Rendall’s departure from the band.

In 1982, Rendall married Australian journalist and TV host Basia Bonkowski in 1982. The couple had two adopted children, William and Camille. Bonkowski died on September 3, 2022 from lymphoma.

“One of the very, very good men—Kimble was married to the ‘first lady of music television’, the late Basia Bonkowski & carved out a huge reputation in music (he was in the XL Capris & the Hoodoo Gurus); a leading figure in the advertising world (what award didn’t he win?) and went onto became [sic] a mega successful film director,” Hoyer wrote in a Facebook post.

“Thank you for being in our lives Kimble,” she continued. “You were a compassionate, constantly creative, funny, clever & perennially entertaining one-off … & the time had come to join your beloved Basia. Everyone loved you Kimble, none more than your children – Billy and Camille- & those brilliant times with you, the fam & eclectic friends will never, ever be forgotten.”