‘The Masked Singer’ Host and Wife Welcome New Baby

A beloved figure in the Masked Singer franchise just became a dad (again)!

“Super late like his Father, super long like his Mother,” wrote model Hannah Cooper wrote back earlier this year, announcing the first of her second child. Cooper is married to The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, who emcees the program’s U.K. version.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, who host the podcast Never Have I Ever, named this new little one Dutch Cooper-Dommett. It’s their second child together since marrying in 2019.

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper arrive at The BRIT Awards 2025 at The InterContinental London O2 on March 1 in London. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Cooper shared a black-and-white image of Dutch alongside their announcement. Dommett uploaded a family picture of his own, captioning it: “Table for 4 please.”

Dommett has hosted the version of Masked Singer that airs across the pond since its 2020 premiere. The reality TV competition has seen celebrities including Dionne Warwick, Ne-Yo, Richie Sambora, Mel B, Michelle Williams, John Lydon, Joss Stone and Macy Gray all hide their identities and perform.

The comedian is also known for hosting the U.K. versions of Survivor and The Masked Dancer. He’s a star of the prank show Impractical Jokers U.K. and has popped up on Doctor Who, Skins, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Taskmaster.

If Dommett needs any advice about parenting multiple kids, he might want to reach out to his American counterpart, Nick Cannon. Cannon is currently a father of 12.



