‘The Last Song’ Author Nicholas Sparks Congratulates Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on Their Wedding

You can add popular author Nicholas Sparks to the list of people wishing Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth well after the two tied the knot in a simple ceremony over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, Sparks congratulated the singer and the Australian actor in a sweet tweet.

“This makes me so happy. Congratulations @mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth. #thelastsong,” the author wrote alongside a retweet one of Cyrus’ wedding photo, which she captioned, “10 years later…”

Cyrus retweeted Sparks’ tweet alongside three heart emojis.

Sparks has a particularly intimate connection with the couple, as they met nearly 10 years ago on the set of the movie based on his book, The Last Song. The two began dating shortly after starring on the film together and have been mostly inseparable ever since, with the exception of a breakup in September 2013. The two reconciled sometime in late 2015 or early 2016, though due to the two’s penchant for privacy, the timeline on that is somewhat unclear.

Cyrus shared sweet black and white shots of the couple embracing while she donned a white gown and Hemsworth wore a tuxedo, seemingly confirming that the two married over the weekend. The internet was abuzz after a family friend posted screenshots on his Instagram story of what seemed to be a wedding celebration at Cyrus and Hemsworth’s Tennessee home.

Among the shots included guests standing in front of “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons along with another photo of Cyrus and Hemsworth in wedding garb as they stood behind a table complete with cupcakes and a cake that the couple seemed preparing to cut. Hemsworth’s brother Chris, and Cyrus’ mother and sisters were among those in attendance.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have been through their fair share lately, losing their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire. Although the two lost their house and several of their possessions, Cyrus said Hemsworth rescued all of their animals, describing what happened to radio host Howard Stern.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she said. Stern interjected, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Cyrus replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible.”

It seems Cyrus has another name for him now — husband!