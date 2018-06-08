The Internet Mourns Anthony Bourdain’s Death

Anthony Bourdain’s larger-than-life status as a celebrity chef has left fans reeling as they come to terms with the fact that he will no longer be bringing his signature mix of advocacy, humor, and cultural exploration to their televisions.

Bourdain passed away on Friday morning at the age of 61. His friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in a hotel room in France. His cause of death was suicide, according to CNN.

Bourdain had a profound impact on the world of food and the globe as a whole as he advocated for better conditions for workers and urged people to open their minds to new cultures and experiences. He began to find renown outside of the kitchen in 1999 as he moved into the literary world with his first book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

He then moved onto the small screen with his first show, A Cook’s Tour on the Food Network. Perhaps his best known show, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, became his next challenge. The career shift paid off, with the show becoming an international sensation and earning two Emmy Awards. In 2013, Parts Unknown launched on CNN and the chef’s following continued to grow.

His time in the spotlight has given him a massive following. Understandably, his fans have been shaken by the news of his passing, with many posting memories, tributes and tales about the culinary icon.

One fan urged people not to take “people in your life for granted” and shared a wish for Bourdain. “Hope he continues to be the fire-starter he was wherever in the universe he is,” the comment read.

An admiration for his impact and character was a common theme in these tributes, as one person wrote, “Curiosity is a measure of someone’s heart. Anthony Bourdain‘s heart was immeasurable.”

Others lauded him for his willingness to speak openly about his own struggles.

They connected his enthusiasm and personal strength to their own battles.

“Thank you for all the inspirations through the years,” one wrote.

“Anthony Bourdain made me want to keep going until life got better. His shows helped me rebuild my relationship with food and cemented it as one of my love languages after an eating disorder tore through my early teens,” another added. “I’m grateful and sad I’ll never write that to him directly.”

Some connected his death to the death of fashion designer Kate Spade. Earlier this week, she died after hanging herself with a scarf. These high profile suicides have created an outpouring of support on social media urging people to seek the help they may need.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).