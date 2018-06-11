‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jackson Odell’s Last Drug Test Results Revealed

Despite having a history of drug abuse, Jackson Odell was clean when he underwent a drug test that would be his last, according to TMZ, although the news outlet does not clarify when the drug test occurred.

The outlet also reports that the 20-year-old actor and songwriter had a history of heroin use, but that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found when his body was discovered Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Odell, best known for his role on The Goldbergs, was found dead in a sober living house in the San Fernando Valley Friday. He had reportedly been living at the facility for about three weeks. Police said no foul play was expected and that an autopsy would be conducted within the next few days. While authorities try to determine the cause of death, a toxicology test is also reportedly underway.

Lt. Rudy Molano told the Associated Press on Sunday that the Los Angeles County coroner should have the autopsy completed within the next few days.

Odell’s fans, family, friends and former co-workers have paid tribute to the late actor and singer-songwriter. Although he was best known for his role on The Goldbergs, Odell also appeared on a number of TV shows and had a fast-growing YouTube channel, where he would perform both covers and original songs.

Odell began acting when he was 12 years old, appearing in an uncredited role on Private Practice in 2009. He went on to appear in shows like iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and Jessie, and even starred in the Disney Channel movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

His family released a statement shortly after the news broke Sunday morning.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does so as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Fans and fellow actors, like Modern Family star Ariel Winter and The Goldbergs actor Charlie DePew, have paid tribute to Odell.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter, 20, wrote on Instagram. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

“RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person,” DePew, 22, wrote on Twitter.