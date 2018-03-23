'The Flash': Grant Gustin and LA Thoma Reveal They're Expecting First Baby

✖

The Flash star Grant Gustin and his wife, Dr. LA Thoma, announced they are expecting their first baby together. The two shared the same hilarious, dog-filled photo while Thoma held up an ultrasound image. The former Glee actor, 31, and Thoma, a physical therapist, married in Los Angeles in 2018.

"Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled," Thoma wrote on Instagram. "Unbelievably excited. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too," Gustin added in his own post. Their posts drew thousands of congratulatory messages from their followers, including many of Gustin's celebrity friends. "CONGRATS you guys!!!" Candice Patton, who plays Iris West on The Flash, wrote. "I am SO happy for you both!!!!!!! Can't wait to meet the baby and have play dates!!!!!!" Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane on the upcoming Superman and Lois, wrote. Tulloch and her husband, Grimm's David Giuntoli, welcomed daughter Vivian in February 2019.

Gustin and Thoma married at the Valentine DTLA venue during a star-studded affair in December 2018. Daveed Diggs, Melissa Benoist, RJ Brown, Adam Kaplan, Leela Rothenberg, Chris Wood, model Renée Mittelstaedt, and many others were in attendance, E! News reported at the time. "They were surrounded by their families and close friends, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an unforgettable day," Gustin's representative said.

The couple got engaged in April 2017. Later that year, there were rumors that the couple secretly married, but it was still a year off. "I did want to clear something up before the internet ran with it. It was incorrectly reported, without our permission that LA and I had a private wedding while we were here, but that’s not quite the truth," Gustin wrote on Instagram in December 2017. "While we did have a beautiful, symbolic Kadazan ceremony to honor LA’s ancestors, we still won’t tie the knot until next year. (Also I’m still 27 for another few weeks... the article got a couple of things wrong)."

The Flash debuted in October 2014 and is set to start its seventh season on March 2. The CW already renewed the show for an eighth season as part of its batch of renewals. New episodes will be available to stream on The CW app the day after they air. All six previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix. Other members of the cast include Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanaugh, and Jesse L. Martin.