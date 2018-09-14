The CW Casts Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane for 3-Night DC Arrowverse Crossover

Lois Lane is finally making an appearance in the Arrowverse, with former Grimm star Elizabeth Tulloch playing the Daily Planet journalist in this season’s three-night crossover between Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash.

The casting news, which was announced Friday, also reveals Cassandra Jean Amell, the wife of Arrow star Stephen Amell, will star as Nora Fries — the wife of Mr. Freeze.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrow-verse. This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters,” Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last month when the casting search began.

Tulloch previously starred as Juliette Silverton/Eve on NBC’s Grimm for six seasons. She also appeared on the big screen in The Artist, Concussion, Chronic and Parkland; as well as TV stints with The West Wing, House, Quarterlife and Portlandia.

The annual crossover begins on Sunday, Dec. 9 with an episode of The Flash at 8 p.m. ET, continues in Arrow on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, and Supergirl on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. It will feature most of the characters from the Arrowverse shows, although it does not continue into DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman for the first time since Supergirl season two and Ruby Rose will be introduced as Batwoman.

During an appearance at a New Jersey convention, Hoechlin said he was excited about Lois Lane appearing on Supergirl, but did not have much information to share.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I know nothing about it. I don’t know who it is yet…but obviously, it’s really exciting to have a lot of these new characters popping into this one. The crossover has always been a huge event, but it seems like there’s a lot of new characters coming into it for the first time this time, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Lois Lane has been Superman’s love interest since Superman was introduced in 1938. The dedicated journalist has been played on the big screen by Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth and Amy Adams. Teri Hatcher, who appeared in Supergirl’s second season, played Lois on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Although Lois herself has not appeared on Supergirl, her sister did. During Supergirl‘s first season, Lucy Lane was played by Jenna Dewan and was Jimmy Olsen’s ex-fiance.

Supergirl kicks off its new season on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Getty Images