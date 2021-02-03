'Walker' Season 2: Jared Padalecki's 'Texas Ranger' Reboot Will Return for More Episodes

✖

On Wednesday, The CW announced that several of their shows would be back for additional seasons. Amongst the renewals, Walker, which stars Jared Padalecki in the titular role, will come back for Season 2. Walker, which is a reboot of the classic Walker Texas Ranger, originally premiered on The CW in January and became the network's most-watched series premiere in five years.

Not only did The CW renew Walker for Season 2, but they also ordered five additional episodes for the current season, bringing the show's total episode count to 18. Mark Pedowitz, the president and CEO of The CW, released a statement about these renewals and, in particular, noted that the network is pleased with the direction that Walker is going in. His message read, “Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season."

Pedowitz continued to say that due to the high success of both Walker and fellow new series, Superman & Lois, the network is ordering additional episodes for fans to enjoy. He continued, “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, WALKER and SUPERMAN & LOIS, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of WALKER, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

Walker stars Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan in the "reimagining" of the beloved series that aired in the '90s. Padalecki portrays Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. When he returns to the city, he attempts to reconnect with his estranged children as he looks into the circumstances surrounding his late wife's death. Ahead of the show's premiere, Morgan spoke with PopCulture.com and shared that the series is "not your typical procedural cop show." She added, "it's not just Walker finding the bad guy of the week. The show is at its heart a family drama. It's about a man who suffered a great loss in his family. He's putting the pieces of his life back together after that."