'The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

Logan Williams, the 16-year-old actor who played a young Barry Allen on The Flash, died of a fentanyl overdose, his mother says. Williams' mom, Marylse Williams, spoke out on the actor's cause of death for the first time on Friday, telling The New York Daily News about the circumstances surrounding his April 2 death. The young star, who also appeared in Supernatural and When Calls a Heart, had suffered from addiction for years, even since he was around 13 years old.

Marylse revealed that life as a young actor became "way too stressful" for Williams, and his career took a hiatus. He began using marijuana at this time, and his drug abuse eventually escalated to fentanyl. As his struggles worsened, Marlyse claimed the Flash actor "was in complete denial because he was so ashamed." Between when he was 13 and his passing (which occurred just one week before his 17th birthday), his mother checked him into several rehab facilities. One was a high-dollar site in the U.S. that cause Marlyse to remortgage to home to cover. Williams entered another facility in British Columbia during the summer of 2019. He had been living in a group home ever since that rehab stint.

She also noted that the last time she saw her son — a dinner on March 30 — saw Williams aspiring to "get clean." He told his mother, "Mom, I'm gonna get clean. I'm going to get better. And I want my new life to start." The parent-and-son duo's final words to one another were, "I love you."

Marylse believes she "did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do" to get her son back on track. While her efforts were tragically unsuccessful, she vows that Williams' "death is not going to be in vain" and is "going to help a lot of people down the road." She has changed her thoughts on hiding Williams' addiction, which she previously kept under wraps "because of the judgment, because of the embarrassment, because of the criticism." She hopes his story can serve as a cautionary tale for those suffering from substance abuse and inspire them to get help.

If you or a loved one needs help tackling substance abuse, you can reach SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The line is open 24/7, 365 days a year. More information on the hotline can be found at this link.