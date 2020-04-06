Logan Williams Dead: ‘Supernatural’ and ‘The Flash’ Fans Mourn Teen Actor

Logan Williams, who had a featured role in early episodes of The CW’s The Flash as a young Barry Allen, died suddenly on Thursday at age 16. His mother, Marlyse Williams said she is “absolutely devastated” as she cannot mourn physically with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans around the world are sending their condolences to Williams’ family online though, remembering his work in The Flash and Supernatural.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse told the Tri-City News, noting that her family has been forced to reach out by phone, social media and email due to social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak. She did not reveal her son’s cause of death. He is survived by his mother, father Clive, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s hard,” she added. “With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star.” She believed her son was on track to becoming a star, as he won several awards during his career and was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2015 UBCP/ACTRA Awards.

Williams’ career began with an appearance in the 2014 TV movie The Color of Rain. He appeared in eight episodes of The Flash from 2014 to 2015 as Young Barry Allen, including the series’ pilot. He also appeared in the 2015 Supernatural episode “Plush” and two episodes of The Whispers. He also appeared in 13 episodes of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

Scroll on to see how The Flash and Supernatural fans have been sending their thoughts to Williams’ family on social media.

Grant Gustin’s Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Apr 3, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” The Flash star Grant Gustin wrote. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

‘Praying for the Family’

“I remember showing you his audition tape in my office,” casting director David Rapaport wrote on Gustin’s Instagram post. “We were both so excited about his talent and how much you two looked a like. I remember how stoked you were and you said you both had similar eyebrows. So so sad. Rip.”

the actor that played young barry allen passed away ! 💔. my condolences to logan williams’ family & friends pic.twitter.com/lH1FofKZ8D — 𝑥𝑜 | 𝑦𝑎𝑙𝑑𝑎’𝑠 𝑑𝑎𝑦 (@anakinspatton) April 3, 2020

“My condolences brotha, praying for the family and for all that knew him,” musician Travis Atreo wrote.

‘Our Little Flash’

Many Flash fans called Williams “our little Flash.” One fan shared a GIF with Jesse L. Martin, who plays Joe West, hugging Williams.

In memory of Logan Williams who played the first young Barry. May he rest in peace 💜 #theflash #westallen pic.twitter.com/7cylm3ijIT — WestAllen Hugs 💜 (@WestAllenHugs) April 3, 2020

‘This is Heartbreaking’

This is heartbreaking. Logan Williams who played young Barry Allen has passed away. He was only 16. May he Rest in Peace ❤️ #theflash pic.twitter.com/EUnLRH26fG — Mariam (@westxallen_) April 3, 2020

A handful of fans took to Twitter to share the candid picture Gustin posted on his Instagram page.

Sad to hear about the passing of Logan Williams who played Young Barry Allen on #TheFlash. Was only 16 Years Old. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/1WETDWs60A — ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) April 3, 2020

‘A Wonderful Actor’

“Rest in piece Logan…. you were a wonderful actor!” one fan wrote on Gustin’s Instagram page.

Logan Williams who played young Barry Allen has passed away, he was only 16.



This is shocking news. Whilst this is incredibly sad, we should try appreciate that we got to see him shine as our favourite hero and I’m sure he will continue running wherever he is now ⚡️ — RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/QjEPdsJhvp — ben rolph (@TheDCTVshow) April 3, 2020

“2020 isn’t the year for us, too many good souls lost too early,” another added.

“So sorry 🙁 he was a great actor and person,” one fan wrote.

‘Sending Prayers for Everyone’

“I’m truly sorry. Sending prayers for everyone,” another fan wrote.

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

“This is so sad!! Praying for his family,” one commented.

“Damn. Sorry man,” Robbie Amell, who plays Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on The Flash, wrote.

Photo credit: The CW/Twitter