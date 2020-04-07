Logan Williams’ Agent Breaks Silence on 16-Year-Old ‘The Flash’ Star’s Death

On Thursday, 16-year-old actor Logan Williams had died suddenly of unknown causes. Known for his roles on Supernatural and The Flash, his fans reached out to his family offering their condolences. Now, in a statement to PEOPLE, Williams’ former agent, Michelle Gauvin has offered hers as well.

“We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss,” Gauvin said in a statement. “Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit. We will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Williams played Max Johnson on one episode of the long-running series Supernatural back in 2015, though he was best known as the young Barry Allen on The CW‘s The Flash. More recently, Williams had appeared in the Western-era Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, where his last credited role was listed as an episode from 2016.

Grant Gustin, who stars as the fully-grown Barry Allen on The CW superhero series, posted a photo of them filming The Flash’s pilot episode after he’d learned about Williams’ death.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” the actor wrote in the caption. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”

John Wesley Shipp, who played Henry Allen and Jay Garrick on The Flash, also shared his affection for Williams’ talent. “He was 100 percent committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story,” he tweeted. “Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.” Mark Hamill, who played James Jesse/The Trickster on the show, replied to Shipp’s tweet, writing “Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this.”

Erin Krakow, who stars in When Calls the Heart, also tweeted out a photo of her and Williams performing a scene together. She wrote that she was “heartbroken” by the news of her young co-star.

Williams’ mother, Marlyse, told TriCity News that his passing was particularly difficult given the social distancing guidelines, meaning their family wasn’t allowed to mourn together. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Williams said on Thursday. “It’s hard.”