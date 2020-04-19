Logan Williams' Mom Shares Touching Throwback Photo With Late 'The Flash' Actor After His Death

As fans of The Flash have likely heard, Logan Williams, who appeared as a young Barry Allen in the CW series, passed away at the age of 16 earlier this month. At the time, Williams' mother, Marlyse Williams, told TriCity News that she was "absolutely devastated" by her son's untimely passing. Now, weeks after the news was originally reported, a throwback photo that Marlyse posted has been unearthed that showcases the mother-son duo in happier times.

On April 4, Marlyse posted a photo on Facebook of herself and her son hanging out at the beach. In the snap, both Marlyse and Williams, who can be seen holding their dog, are all smiles during their family outing. Given the news of Williams' tragic death, the comments section for her post was flooding with condolences and kind words. As one user even put it: "What a beautiful pic. Logan's beautiful smile forever etched in our hearts. With heavy heart sending lots of love and strength ur way."

Marlyse previously confirmed the news of her son's passing to TriCity News in early April. She released a statement to the publication in which she noted that she was, understandably, "devastated." She also related that the situation was all the more heartbreaking as she can't be with the rest of her family at the moment due to social distancing measures in place amidst the coronavirus crisis.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Marlyse told the outlet. "It's hard. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star." In addition to his work on The Flash, Williams also starred in an episode of Supernatural back in 2015. He has also appeared on When Calls the Heart, with his last appearance being in 2016. Following the news of his passing, many of Williams' former co-stars took to social media to send some kind words and positive vibes to his family.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," Grant Gustin, who portrays the older version of Barry Allen on The Flash, wrote, captioning a photo of himself and the late actor. "This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."