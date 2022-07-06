'The Crown' Star Talks Coming out as Non-Binary

Emma Corrin is opening up their gender identity. In a new interview with Vogue on Wednesday, The Crown star, who quietly came out to fans as non-binary in July 2021 by changing their pronouns on Instagram, spoke out about gender and sexuality. Corrin is the cover star of the August 2022 edition of Vogue, making them the first non-binary person to cover the U.S. version of the magazine.

Speaking to the outlet about their non-binary identity, Corrin shared that in their "mind, gender just isn't something that feels fixed and I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me. The Golden Globe winner, who notably starred as Princess Diana in Season 4 of the hit Netflix original series, said they "feel much more seen when I'm referred to as 'they.'" Corrin added that some close friends still call them by 'she.' "I don't mind, because I know they know me."

Corrin also opened to the outlet about how their family responded to them coming out, telling Vogue, "I started dating a girl and told my mum, and then my little brother DM'd me saying, 'Hey, I wanted to say welcome, because I've been bi for ages.'" Corrin went on to share their views on younger generations' viewpoints on gender and sexuality, expressing that the"next generation is so much more chill. They are finding a way to express themselves, which is less binary in a very organic way. While we're almost caught in-between."

Since starring on The Crown, Corrin has added a number of other credits to their name. They are next set to appear in Lady Chatterley's Lover and My Policeman. Reflecting on their roles in the titles, in which Corrin stars as women, Corrin admitted that they "remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley as Marion, but it's quite difficult because I'm not Emma, right? I'm an actor, and I have a job to do." Corrin added that their "dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras."

Although the star admitted that being open about gender identity on social media can be "really scary," Corrin said, "if you have a platform and you're able to use it, that's obviously so important-and I met some incredible people through it." Corrin said they are "working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I'm seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I'm very happy."'The Crown' Star Talks Coming out as Non-Binary