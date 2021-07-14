Demi Lovato Speaks out on Being Misgendered Following Nonbinary Admission

✖

Demi Lovato wants fans to know that it is "okay" if they mistakenly misgender them, as long as they are putting in the effort to use their preferred pronouns. In May, the 28-year-old singer came out as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to "they/them," a change that the singer acknowledged is a "huge transition" in a message shared to social media on Tuesday amid Nonbinary Awareness Week.

Just a week after a video showing Lizzo correcting a paparazzo who misgendered Lovato not once but twice went viral, Lovato addressed those who have misgendered them since beginning to use they/them pronouns. In the short message shared to Instagram, the "Dancing With the Devil" singer said, "if you misgender me, that's okay," adding that they "accidentally misgender" themselves at times, too. Lovato said, "it's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life," and acknowledged that "it's difficult to remember sometimes." The singer continued, "as long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally," and added that they are grateful for fans' "effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."

In the caption of the post, Lovato wrote that they felt the need to share the message "because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others." Lovato noted that "it's all about your intention," and it is important to them "that you try, but if you make a mistake, it's okay… remember that I love you, and to keep going."

The post came after Lovato in May came out as nonbinary and announced that they prefer "they/them" pronouns. In an episode of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, the singer explained that "over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," and it was through this work that they "had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them." Lovato said this "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" and allows them "to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Amid Nonbinary Awareness Week, Lovato has made several posts to social media, including a slideshow explaining what it means to be nonbinary and explaining preferred pronouns. The singer also shared a poem about pronouns and acceptance.