‘The Challenge’ Host TJ Lavin Hospitalized After Bloody BMX Crash

The Challenge host TJ Lavin was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a BMX accident while in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The 41-year-old BMX star and host of MTV’s The Challenge documented the stunt-gone-wrong in a series of videos posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 27, revealing that the accident had occurred after he missed a jump at a dirt course.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That sucked, man,” Lavin said in one video of himself lying in a hospital bed, his face sporting fresh stitches and cuts. “So I overshot the jump. The new jump that I’ve been working on all month, I finally hit it…and overshot it by a lot. Yeah…41, still having fun.”

In a subsequent video, Lavin revealed that while his face was looking a little worse for wear, he had not suffered any life-threatening injuries in the accident.

“So, in case you were wondering, the cat scan was negative. No brain problems and the knee came back no knee problems,” he explained. “So, just a little stitches here and there no worries. Keeping it real.”

Just a few hours later, he revealed that he had been given the okay from doctors and had been discharged.

“Just got out of the hospital. Stitched up, good to go,” he informed concerned fans.

This is not the first time that the Vegas native has been in a scary BMX crash. In October of 2010, he was put into a medically induced coma after he was seriously injured while competing in a dirt qualifying round in the Dew Tour Championships in Las Vegas, PEOPLE reports. The accident left him with an orbital fracture on his eye, a fractured right wrist, and brain swelling, though he managed to make a full recovery and was discharged from the hospital a month later.

Despite the scary and potentially life-threatening accidents, Lavin’s wife, Roxanne Siordia, has supported her husband’s BMX passion.

“I get a lot of people ask how I deal with all the accidents, crashes. It’s simple. He absolutely loves to ride,” Siordia wrote on Instagram following the Monday crash. “When he doesn’t ride he’s miserable. Unless you’re an athlete or the wife/partner of them, it can be really hard to understand their mentality…BMX is his passion…The joy of being able to still ride out weighs the risks, in his mind. So he has a few more stitches, scars, aches, pains and let’s not get into my constant bloody white sheets. I love what he loves and most importantly, I want him to be happy.”

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.