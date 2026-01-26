‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Hospitalized After Collapsing

Quinton Aaron, who played football player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, has been hospitalized after collapsing at his home in Atlanta.

Aaron’s manager told TMZ on Sunday that the 41-year-old had been in the hospital for the past three days after his legs suddenly stopped functioning while he was walking up the stairs, causing him to collapse.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Actor Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw attend the premiere of “The Blind Side” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 17, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

A GoFundMe page for Aaron, posted Sunday, said that he was on “life support due to a severe blood infection,” but his manager confirmed to TMZ that his client is now stable, communicating with his family and team, and receiving care.

Aaron and his family are reportedly taking things one step at a time, as per his manager, and while they’re asking for privacy from the public, they wanted fans to know they deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and well-wishes.

On the GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $1,500 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday morning, the organizer wrote that Aaron’s hospitalization “has been sudden, frightening, and overwhelming for his loved ones.”

“As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden — medical expenses, living costs, and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be,” the description continues, noting that donations would go “directly toward supporting Quinton’s medical needs and helping his family stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Quinton has spent his life inspiring others, reminding us that compassion and humanity still matter in this world,” the description went on. “Now, as he fights one of the hardest battles of his life, let’s surround him with that same love. …From the bottom of our hearts — thank you.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Quinton Aaron arrives to ABC Studios on the Upper West Side on December 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Aaron, who is also known for his roles in 2016’s Mothers and Daughters and Halfway, was previously rushed to the hospital in March after developing pneumonia.

The actor has also been open about losing 200 lbs., revealing in October that he had reached 375 lbs. after hitting his heaviest weight at 575 lbs. “I am overwhelmed and blessed to announce that I have reached another cool milestone in my life,” Aaron wrote on Instagram at the time. “Today, when weighing myself, I noticed that I reached the 200-pound marker.”

“I know right, AMAZING!!!” he continued, celebrating, “I have 55 more pounds to go to reach my over all goal of 320 lbs… I GOT THIS!!!”