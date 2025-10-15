‘The Blind Side’ Star Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron is marking a major milestone in his weight loss journey.

The 41-year-old actor revealed in a triumphant Instagram post Sunday that he has officially lost 200 lbs., sharing progress pictures to mark the achievement.

“I am overwhelmed and blessed to announce that I have reached another cool milestone in my life,” Aaron wrote in the caption. “Today, when weighing myself, I noticed that I reached the 200-pound marker.”

Going from his heaviest weight of 575 lbs. down to 375 lbs., Aaron celebrated, “I know right, AMAZING!!!” The star continued, “I have 55 more pounds to go to reach my over all goal of 320 lbs… I GOT THIS!!!”

Aaron has been sharing various milestones from his weight loss journey on social media since 2022, when he told TMZ he had vowed to lose the weight he had gained during the COVID-19 pandemic due to binge-eating.

In July, Aaron revealed that he’d lost 150 lbs., sharing a photo of himself in a suit to Instagram. “I just wanna say I always look good in a suit if I might say so myself but, dammit if I don’t look #supafly rockin the #bowtie and being 150lbs lighter in this picture than the one on the left,” he captioned the post.

Aaron spoke out about his binge-eating last month on the Recovery Vow podcast. “Food was my drug,” he said at the time. “I was eating when I wasn’t even hungry. Just going out and buying food and sitting in my car in the parking lot, eating it and crying and not knowing why. I’m like, ‘Why do I feel this way?’”

That same month, he marked another milestone when he celebrated being just 70 lbs. away from his goal weight. “This has been such a journey, but I am so proud of myself for sticking to it and getting this weight off,” Aaron wrote on Instagram at the time. “70 more pounds to go until I reach my goal. Then I will be the same weight I was when I was 14 playing football in high school. Maybe I should try out for the NFL once I get there who knows.”

