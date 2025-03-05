Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in the 2009 sports biopic The Blind Side, has been hospitalized. According to TMZ, the 40-year-old was rushed to the hospital after waking up last week with a serious illness.

He told TMZ that he was rushed to a medical facility in California after coughing up blood while he had a fever. Doctors administered tests and discovered it’s likely he has Type A flu and pneumonia simultaneously.

Fortunately, after a round of antibiotics his condition has improved significantly. “I feel optimistic I’ll be back on my feet in no time,” he told TMZ.

Aaron was in Laguna Hills to present at an Orange County event, although his hospitalization forced him to miss the event.

The Blind Side, upon release in 2009, was a major box office smash, grossing $309 million on a budget of $29 million. The performance of Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy was universally praised, and she won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress.

The real life Tuohys have found themselves in major controversy. Oher has taken them to court, claiming the family deceived him into signing a conservatorship instead of adopting him legally, which allowed the family to make millions off his name in The Blind Side while he received none of the movie’s profits.