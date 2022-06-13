Teyana Taylor Mourns Death of Half Brother Fleeroy PC Mason: 'I'm Broken'

✖

Teyana Taylor took to social media to share how she's processing the death of her brother, Fleeroy PC Mason. Mason died in May after a cancer battle. Per The Sun, Mason spent the last nine months of his life hospitalized. He shared many of his health complications on social media. One of his last Facebook posts revealed the toll his condition had taken on his body. "This morning I woke up so swollen that I don't even have a belly button. Count y'all blessings. The body's capable of some crazy things," he wrote. While dealing with his own health issues, Mason was also mourning the loss of his and Taylor's father and had been open on social media about how he was handling his own grief, writing shortly before his own death: "Happy birthday, daddy. I'm wearing ya hoddie today: the last picture I took with you, you had this on. I miss you. I can't believe I'm saying this...Rest in Peace."

Taylor is devastated. In an Instagram tribute on May 31, she captioned a series of memories: "I've been trying to process all of this. I can't, I am broken. A piece of me is gone that I will never get back in the flesh. I am not okay," she wrote. Mason was Taylor's father's son from another marriage. The Masked Singer alum's mother also shared a tribute to Mason, writing on Instagram: "I don't even have the words right now. Just heartbroken. Fly High, my extended son. I love you always and forever. May you sleep in heavenly peace."

According to The Sun, Mason lived a more private life outside of the spotlight, unlike his sister. Taylor affectionately called him "Ray-Ray." He was a graphic and web designer who worked on product placement and brand development, per the report. Like Taylor, he was originally from Harlem, New York.

His social media pages boast his love of art. Mason was also the founder and director at Industreet Guerilla and a well-known promoter at Square Off Music Group, Former Marketing Director at Double Up Ent. He also worked as a sales clerk and cashier at Laila Rowe.