Teresa Giudice Reveals More Sad News About Joe Giudice Possibly Missing ‘out on so Much’ in Heartbreaking New Video

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed more sad news about her husband, Joe Giudice possibly missing “out on so much” if he is deported.

In a heartbreaking new video shared by Us Weekly, the 47-year-old says, “If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything.”

While she admits he will be most definitely missing out on so much, his daughters are standing by his side.

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here,” she added referring to the couple’s four daughters, 18-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 13-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana.

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Giudice continued in the video, which also showed Audriana sending emails to her father while he is in ICE custody. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Joe previously served a 41-month prison sentence for fraud, after which he was remanded to ICE custody due to a dispute over his citizenship. Joe claims that he was brought to the U.S. as a baby and never knew that he was not an official citizen.

It was recently revealed that he is being allowed to remain in the U.S. while he appeals the deportation ruling.

“The petitioner’s motion for a stay of removal is granted. The requirements for granting a stay have been satisfied. … The temporary stay of removal previously granted is vacated as no longer necessary,” stated legal documents obtained by The Blast. “Petitioner’s unopposed motions to seal Exhibit C to the Moseley Declaration and to amend/correct his stay motion are granted.”

The ordeal has taken quite a toll on the family, with Giudice opening up on Mother’s Day about how hard things have been for them lately in the wake of Joe’s situation as well as the death of her own mother, Antonia Gorga in 2017.

“Today I struggle as I don’t get to spend Mother’s Day with my wonderful mom,” Teresa captioned a post that included photos of her mother. “I miss her every single day & know she’s protecting me, my guardian angel. I wish I got just one more day.”

“I’m so lucky to have learned from her & so grateful for my four gorgeous girls who I have the pleasure of hearing them call me ‘mommy.’ Happy Mother’s Day to all the terrific moms out there,” she concluded her post.