Television Comedy Legend Dead at 99: RIP to Stanley Baxter

Scottish comedian Stanley Baxter has died. He was 99.

He died last Thursday in Denville Hall, a nursing home for popular entertainment figures in Britain, according to his friend Brian Beacom.

From the 1960s through the 1980s, Baxter was essentially inescapable in British film, TV and radio.

He began his career in the theatre in the 1940s, which led to him joining the cast of the sketch comedy show On The Bright Side. He became such a prominent figure on the series that the BBC eventually gave him his own show, The Stanley Baxter Show, in 1963.

In 1973, he began The Stanley Baxter Picture Show on the channel LWT, which was an even bigger hit and won several BAFTA Awards. 1981 saw him begin another new series, The Stanley Baxter Series, before he eventually returned to BBC for more comedy specials and TV series.

In the meantime, he appeared on the children’s show Mr. Majeika and played several roles on various BBC radio sitcoms. He appeared in plenty of British comedy films too, like Geordie, Very Important Person, Crooks Anonymous, Father Came Too!, The Fast Lady, and Joey Boy.

He retired from the screen in 1990, although he still continued acting in the theatre, on radio, and made cameos on various programs, like ITV’s 2008 Christmas special.

BBC Scotland’s director Hayley Valentine released a statement mourning the legendary comedian.

“We are all very saddened by the passing of Stanley Baxter who was one of Scotland’s most beloved stars. His talent, wit and originality set a benchmark for comedy and performance that has spanned decades,” she wrote. “His brilliance delighted audiences for generations, and he leaves behind a remarkable legacy, including his legendary BBC TV shows.”