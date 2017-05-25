‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood In Talks For A Sex Tape

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been offered a sex tape contract from Vivid Entertainment, Us Weekly reports. In documents obtained by the outlet, the production company is offering the MTV reality star $85,000 in an advance and 35 percent of the net revenues.

A source said they don’t think Portwood will end up following through, but she’s “considering it.” She and fiancé Matt Baier already sat down with the CEO, the couple confirmed to TMZ.

In a statement to Us Weekly, co-star Farrah Abraham slammed the couple for following in her footsteps after they criticized her.

“They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails,” Abraham said. “I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me.”

After the news broke, Portwood spoke out to E! News.

“It’s in consideration. I still have not made up my mind,” Portwood said. “I am not strapped for cash. I have a nice house, a nice life. I have everything I need. But I’m a business person.”

Portwood says the deal could stand to make her “millions” and she could use that money toward “opening rehab centers all over the world.”

“Right now, I’m weighing the pros and cons. I’ve called most of my family and they told me they love me no matter what,” she added.

“We are considering it, we look at all offers,” Baier said, adding that the chances of them going through with the controversial deal are “slim.”

Baier then answered the question on everyone’s mind — why do a tape after criticizing Abraham for the same thing?

“The difference here is that Vivid approached Amber. Farrah had to make her tape and sell it to Vivid,” he insisted.

As for Portwood’s daughter Leah, Portwood said she wouldn’t know about the tape until she’s old enough.

“She’s in elementary school right now. I would hope no one would even think to tell her. It would be something I’d do when she’s the right age,” the reality star said.

