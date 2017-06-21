Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Makes Decision To Keep Son From Ex

Maci Bookout believes the best way to raise her son in a safe environment is to keep him away from her ex, Ryan Edwards. On Monday's episode of Teen Mom OG, the 25-year-old mother of three was forced to make the difficult decision to remove Ryan from their son Bentley's life.

"Bentley is going to grow up one day and see all this, so… hopefully by the time Bentley sees all this we'll be on the other side of this, and if not, he'll be able to see that I tried," Bookout said during a conversation with her husband Taylor McKinney.

Maci struggled to figure out how to approach her Ryan in order to discuss their son. She sought advice from a substance abuse counselor.

"I'm not sure what exactly he's using," Maci Bookout said during a conversation with the counselor. "But, sometimes, he'll fall asleep when you're trying to have a conversation with him, or he's extremely wide-eyed and he doesn't look right."

Even though Maci wants to see Ryan get better, the counselor said that she needed to be "someone who is holding him accountable," rather than being a crutch for him.

Bookout was concerned that her son might become angry with her in regards to the situation, but the MTV star was willing to accept the possible outcome in order to keep her son in a healthier environment.

"Bentley's going to be mad at me," Bookout said to her husband later in the episode. "He's going to want to go to Jen and Larry's [his grandparents] and I won't be able to let him."

Maci explained that her biggest concern with the ordeal is how Ryan might respond to hearing that she is going to keep their son away from him.

"One of the things I'm concerned about is what happens in the time we talk and the time [Edwards] goes to get help," she said. "Obviously, he's going to use or do something in that time period. What if it's too much? I'm scared, but I'm more scared of not doing it."

