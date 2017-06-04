‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Ex Checks Into Rehab Amid Substance Abuse Allegations

Teen Mom OG star, Ryan Edwards has reportedly checked himself into a rehabilitation center in the wake of substance abuse allegations.

The ex of former “teen mom,” Maci Bookout, has been in rehab for two weeks, with E! News stating that he is “doing well.”

Edwards’ decision to seek treatment came after Bookout revealed his drug problems on the May 29 episode of the MTV reality show.

Costars, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell spoke to Bookout about her ex’s substance abuse issues.

Bookout told Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell about his substance abuse issues, telling them she believe he would be willing to go for treatment, but “it’s everyone around him who’s afraid … afraid of what it will look like, more than his health.”

The 25-year-old mom got emotional, sharing that she’s the only one who “sees everything and cares,” adding that she couldn’t help but wonder if today’s the day “Ryan does something he can’t come back from.”

Bookout spoke to her husband, Taylor McKinney, about staging an intervention with her ex, highlighting the importance of rehab and how it’s all “about saving his life.”

She shares one son, Bentley, 8, with Edwards, who announced his own engagement to girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer last December.